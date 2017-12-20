Nathan Eugene Van De Mark

Nathan Eugene “NayNay” Van De Mark was born on October 27, 1999 in Hollister, California to Michelle and Greg Van De Mark.

Nathan walked in the stairs of Heaven on December 13, 2017 at the age of 18.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11am.

A reception will follow.

Visit www.grunnagle.com for condolences

Related