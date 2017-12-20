Richard Bangle

December 21, 1947 - December 14, 2017 

Richard Bangle, age 69, died suddenly and unexpectedly while doing his favorite thing last Thursday afternoon, playing golf. He is survived by his wife Jean, his daughter Julie Marcel Horowitz (husband Todd and their son Ethan) and son Ryan (wife Teasjia and their daughters Neleh, Mairyn and Karis).
Per his request, no formal services are being held.

