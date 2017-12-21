Police Blotter December 2 to 15

San Benito County Sheriff’s Office

Incident reports from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15

December 2, 2017

Suspect on Comienzo Drive was contacted during a traffic enforcement stop. Upon conducting a driver license and warrant check of the suspect, county communications revealed that the suspect had a confirmed misdemeanor arrest warrant and also a suspended driver license. Suspect was arrested and booked into county jail.

During a traffic stop on First Street, the vehicle owner was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon. Report taken and forwarded to district attorney for review.

A relative who lives in Los Angeles reported her mother missing under suspicious circumstances. Further investigation at Monte Cristo Court revealed the missing person’s husband and a female referred to by the husband as a cousin, however, she was unknown to the daughter. Leads were developed to show there was a likelihood the missing female had been killed. A search warrant was authored and was served on December 6. The Federal Bureau of Investigation Evidence Response Team and Santa Clara County Human Remains Detection dogs and their handlers assisted. Evidence was located to suggest the female was killed. Both the husband, Sang Ji and female, Jung Choi, were considered suspects. Ji and Choi were both arrested and booked at the San Benito County jail on charges of murder. As of December 18, the body of Mrs. Ji is still unaccounted for and the department is continuing to pursue leads in the case.

December 3, 2017

During a suspicious vehicle investigation on Fairview Road two people were found to have warrants out for their arrest. Both suspects were arrested, transported and booked into county jail.

Unknown subject(s) stole mail from a number of addresses. Reported on Dunnville Way.

A residential burglary occurred at a county address. Reported on Union Road.

December 5, 2017

Unknown suspect threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle causing minor damage to the rear trunk lid. Reported on Enterprise Road.

Subject was the victim of a scam. Reported on Betabel Road.

Subject was found unresponsive in his residence by a landlord. Subject was pronounced dead at the scene. Reported on Bolsa Road.

December 6, 2017

Victim reported suspect came after with what appeared to be an ax. Suspect told to leave property. Reported on San Felipe Road.

December 7, 2017

During a bicycle stop on College Street the rider of the bicycle was found to be in possession of illegal drugs and citation was issued to bicycle owner.

Suspect was contacted for a suspected domestic dispute between him and girlfriend. Suspect appeared to be intoxicated with alcohol and being boisterous. Suspect ran rom law enforcement during initial contact but was later captured. Suspect was arrested, transported and booked to county jail.

December 8, 2017

Driver was cited for multiple vehicle code violation on Highway 25.

Stolen vehicle recovered on San Felipe Road.

During a traffic stop on Hawkins Street, the passenger was found to have two misdemeanor warrants for their arrest. Suspect arrested and transported to county jail.

Cellphone located on Toro Drive and turned over to Sheriff’s Office. Owner of lost cell phone was located and turned over.

December 9, 2017

Suspect found trespassing on closed land on Hospital Road and displaying imitation firearm in threatening manner. Subject cited and released.

Felon contacted and found to be in possession of loaded firearm around San Benito River.

Suspect driving on suspended driver’s license on San Felipe Road. Found with clear, smoking pipe as used for smoking methamphetamine. Suspect arrested and booked into county jail.

Suspect at The Alameda area found to be in possession of more than 28.5 grams of marijuana. Suspect cited and released.

December 10, 2017

Suspect found intoxicated and unable to care for self on San Felipe Road. Suspect arrested, transported and booked into county jail for disorderly conduct.

Suspect was intoxicated and passed out at bar on Carpenteria Road. Suspect transported and booked into county jail.

December 11, 2017

Suspect found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during traffic stop on San Felipe Road. Suspect transported and booked into county jail.

December 12, 2017

Reported carjacking by two unknown male suspects along State Highway 156.

December 15, 2017

Suspect found to be in illegal possession of firearm, ammunition, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on Cienega Road. Suspect arrested.

All subjects are innocent until proven guilty. Information is compiled from public records.