Jeanette M. Ottoboni

Jeanette Ottoboni passed away at her San Juan Bautista residence on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the age of 95 years.

She was a graduate of San Benito High School, a member of the Catholic Church and a resident of San Juan Bautista her entire life. Jeanette is survived by her niece Laura Jensen, nephew Richard Ottoboni, nephew Ken Ottoboni, niece Lynn Fiori, nephew Jeff Ottoboni, as well as many, many, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Margaret (Barbee) Ottoboni; brothers: Robert Ottoboni, Roy Ottoboni, Clarence Ottoboni, and Larry Ottoboni; sister Florence Ottoboni, and nephew Mark Ottoboni.

Services have been held.

Donations are preferred to Mission San Juan Bautista c/o Grunnagle Ament Nelson Funeral Home.