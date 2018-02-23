Calerrain tastings

Calerrain shares its wines just north of Hollister on the edge of Gilroy

Inspired by a growing love of California’s many wine regions they wanted to share with others, Geoff and Chantal Mace created Calerrain, a combination of “California” and “terrain.”

They source grapes from the Santa Clara Valley, Santa Lucia Highlands and San Benito, hoping to add the Santa Cruz Mountains to their playlist.

Says Geoff, “My vision is to have a club shipment with chardonnays or cabernets from three distinct regions and give people the opportunity to taste the differences.”

The 600-case winery plans to double production in 2018, and currently offers three wines for tasting, $10: 2017 Rosé of Grenache ($24, Monterey), 2016 Chardonnay Highlands Ranch ($35, Santa Lucia Highlands) and a 2016 Cabernet, Church Creek Vineyards ($44, Santa Clara Valley). Visitors can opt for the $15 tasting, which adds two barrel tastes to the standard three.

Of the barrel-fermented Grenache, picked specifically for rosé, rather than a saignée, Geoff says, “Barrel-fermenting adds such a nice texture.” The Cabernet is also 100 percent barrel-fermented for a rich, silky mouthfeel.

“I know from my time making wine at Constellation and Treasury, that you can release wines with just 12 to 15 months of cellaring. This cab will continue to evolve, but it’s beautiful now.”

Calerrain, located at The Stomping Ground, 6500 Brem Lane in Gilroy, will be open every weekend, noon to 5pm.