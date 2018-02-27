Rodney Roman Alnas, age 47, passed away in his lifelong hometown of San Juan Bautista on February 20, 2018. He was born on December 8, 1970, attended school and spent most of his life in San Benito County. He worked as a carpenter and mechanic and loved to spend time with family and friends.

Rodney was preceded to heaven by his mother, Roberta Alnas. He is survived by his father, Raymond Alnas, brothers Raymond, Rikki, Russell, Rion, Reinny, Ruben, his beloved nieces and nephews, Randy, Raeann, Carley, Rachel, Krystal, Rikki, Mia, Russell, Khalessi, Kaine, aunts, uncles, and many other family and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, March 2, 2018 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00pm.

On Saturday, March 3, 2018, family and friends will meet at Mission San Juan Bautista at 11:00am for a Mass of the Resurrection.

Celebration to follow at San Juan Bautista VFW Hall.

Inurnment will be private.

