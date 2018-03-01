Student art displayed at county showcase

Hundreds of San Benito County students, from pre-Kindergarten through high school, displayed their works of art at the San Benito County Office of Education Arts Showcase, which was held Feb. 15 at the Veterans Memorial Building.
Winners were selected at each grade level from a host of student-generated art pieces centered around this year’s theme of “The World Around Me: Celebrating Diversity in the Arts.”
Best of Show Winners were:
Pre-K: Aaron Rubacalva
Kinder: Mrs. Walker’s Class, Cerra Vista
- 1st Grade: Ms. Price’s Class, San Juan School
- 2nd Grade: Ms. Brewen’s Class, Bitterwater-Tully
- 3rd Grade: Ivan Barron
- 4th Grade: Emily Brown
- 5th Grade: Claire Bryant
- 6th Grade: Abigail Alford
- 7th Grade: Mateo Dominguez
- 8th Grade: Danielle Gomez
- 9th Grade: Nicole Miller
- 10th Grade: Kiana Medina
- 11th Grade: Kiana Robles and Alejandra Chavez
- 12th Grade: Julyssa Silva Medrano
Along with SBCOE, the annual event was organized by the San Benito Arts Council, which also selected a variety of exhibits to display at their Arts Now Breakfast.