Student art displayed at county showcase

Hundreds of San Benito County students, from pre-Kindergarten through high school, displayed their works of art at the San Benito County Office of Education Arts Showcase, which was held Feb. 15 at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Winners were selected at each grade level from a host of student-generated art pieces centered around this year’s theme of “The World Around Me: Celebrating Diversity in the Arts.”

Best of Show Winners were:

Pre-K: Aaron Rubacalva

Kinder: Mrs. Walker’s Class, Cerra Vista

1st Grade: Ms. Price’s Class, San Juan School

2nd Grade: Ms. Brewen’s Class, Bitterwater-Tully

3rd Grade: Ivan Barron

4th Grade: Emily Brown

5th Grade: Claire Bryant

6th Grade: Abigail Alford

7th Grade: Mateo Dominguez

8th Grade: Danielle Gomez

9th Grade: Nicole Miller

10th Grade: Kiana Medina

11th Grade: Kiana Robles and Alejandra Chavez

12th Grade: Julyssa Silva Medrano

Along with SBCOE, the annual event was organized by the San Benito Arts Council, which also selected a variety of exhibits to display at their Arts Now Breakfast.