Students can explore WWII battlefields

Andrea Walton, a social studies teacher at San Benito High School, has organized an historical-based excursion for high school students who want to venture abroad and visit some of the most infamous World War II battlefields in England, France and Germany.

Walton, who is the designated group leader, is hosting a Information and tour enrollment meeting at 7pm March 14 in Room 372 at San Benito High School (1220 Monterey St.).

“Walking on the peaceful beaches of Normandy, it’s hard to imagine the violence and valor of June 6th, 1944. But D-Day and so many other crucial moments of the World War II—come to focus when you set foot in war rooms, battlefields and memorials that altered the course of history,” according to the Education First Educational Tours announcement. “From London to Paris to Berlin, consider the significance and remember the sacrifice of the Allied Victory.”

Students will embark on this epic adventure, sponsored by San Benito High School District, that includes stops at: Normandy D-Day Beaches and Memorials; Imperial War Museum; Churchill War Room; Notre-Dame Cathedral; Eiffel Tower; Topography of Terror Museum; Berlin Wall; Ardennes American Cemetery and Memorial.