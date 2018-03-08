Chamber of commerce to host Ireland trip

If you ever wanted to kiss the Blarney Stone or stand overlooking the Atlantic Ocean on the 700-foot-high Cliffs of Moher, the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce will present that chance later this year.

The local chamber of commerce is hosting the Shades of Ireland trip from Sept. 3-12, which kicks off with an overnight flight to Dublin and ends in an overnight stay in a 16th century castle.

The trip is offered in a partnership with Collette, a global tour and travel company. The chamber partnered with the company last year for a trip to China.

Rates for the Ireland trip are $4,249 for a single booking, $3,749 per person for two, and $3,719 per person for three. Price includes roundtrip airfare from San Jose International Airport, taxes, and hotel transfers.

“They get a discounted rate, so it’s more economical for people to go through a chamber of commerce than it is to try to go on their own with booking their flights, hotels, and tours,” said Chamber CEO and President Juli Vieira.

While the chamber is hosting the trip, membership is not required to be eligible to book the trip to the Emerald Isle. Individuals pay their own way and can choose from various activities during the trip.

“It gives people a chance to travel somewhere that they might not feel comfortable traveling on their own,” Vieira said. “It also gives them a chance to see how businesses work in other countries and give them ideas to use in their businesses here.”

The itinerary for the Ireland trip is ripe with regional cuisine and traditional Irish entertainment. Participants can travel to see the deep religious roots of Kilkenny on the River Nore and take a walking tour of Waterford, Ireland’s oldest city. The trip also offers the chance to ride on the Ring of Kerry, a famous coastal road.

If drinking is more your thing, take a guided tour of a medieval museum and have a glass of wine in a 15th century wine vault. There’s also a planned whiskey tasting in Tullamore and Kilbeggan, known for their stiff drinks.

Other activities include taking a ride through Killarney National Park, viewing King John’s Castle, and watching sheepdogs in action during a demonstration at a family-run farm.

The trip ends with an overnight stay at Cabra Castle, a 16th century structure with modern facilities that stands on 100 acres.

For more information on the trip, rates, and availability, contact the San Benito County Chamber of Commerce at (831) 637-5315 or visit www.sanbenitocountychamber.com.