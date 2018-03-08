Council OKs houses for Fairview Road

It took some time, but the Roberts Ranch Subdivision, a project that will include 192-single family homes and 14 multiple-unit family homes was approved on Feb. 21 by the Hollister City Council.

After four years of developmental wrangling with the city, the final obstacle that may stand in the way of the 206-unit development is the approval from the Local Agency Formation Commission, which will approve the subdivision’s formal inclusion into the city.

“It’s been a challenging and lengthy process, and it’s so far taken us more than four years to get where we are today,” said Roberts Ranch Managing Partner Peter Hellman. “Now we just need to get LAFCO approval, and while there are no guarantees in this business, but other projects have been approved, so there is a precedence.”

Roberts Ranch, roughly two-and-a-half miles east from downtown, will join a significant push in new home construction along Fairview Road, which will ultimately include over 2000 new homes, counting developments like Santana Ranch and the Cielo Vista Neighborhood. The new developments have raised concerns over an increase in traffic congestion.

So far, Roberts Ranch has paid close to $4 million in traffic impact fees, or $18,690 per single-family homes, and $11,437 for multi-unit homes. Robert’s Ranch will also build a traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 25 and Enterprise Road. The price tag on the traffic light will come close to $400,000.

“We have a lot of elected officials and community members who complain about traffic, but we have developers who have contributed millions of dollars of traffic impact fees; where is that money?” said Roberts Ranch Consultant Victor Gomez.

Roberts Ranch will include almost 2.53 acres, specifically dedicated to the expansion of Valley View Park, an additional .79 acre for a pedestrian connection between future developments. Pending a review of plans by the Hollister Parks and Recreation Commission, the developer will be responsible for the construction of park improvements.

Assuming that the housing market remains strong, Hellman expects to start work in Spring 2019, with the goal to deliver homes by the end of that year. Should the market remain strong, the entire project should take four to five years.