Hollister sexual assault suspect arrested

A man accused of sexually assaulting a victim in downtown Hollister last year was arrested in Santa Clara County earlier this month, according to authorities.

The suspect, Cory Daugherty, was transported to the San Benito County Jail. He was arraigned March 6 at the courthouse in downtown Hollister on charges of forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and additional allegations, reads a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Police have been looking for Daugherty since late 2017, when a victim checked into Hazel Hawkins Hospital and reported he or she was sexually assaulted in downtown Hollister. During the investigation, detectives isolated footage from the city’s downtown surveillance system to gain images of the suspect.

These images were released to the public Jan. 11, 2018, with a request for help in identifying the man. Police were able to identify the suspect as Daugherty, and issued a warrant for his arrest on Jan. 28.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact Detective Bo Leland at the Hollister Police Department, at (831) 638-4115. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.