Assembly, Senate, judge races are set

The most hotly contested local primary on June 5 will be in the 30th Assembly District, which encompasses all of San Benito County, much of Monterey County, and portions of southern Santa Cruz County, and southern Santa Clara County, including Gilroy and Morgan Hill.

Incumbent Anna Caballero termed out, and is running for the California State Senate, leaving a wide-open race, with six candidates—four Democrats and two Republicans.

California’s primary system send the top two vote-getters to the General Election in November, regardless of party affiliation.

The race pits city against city, as four popular local elected officials hope to make the jump to Sacramento, and are counting on their local support to carry the day.

San Benito County Supervisor Robert Rivas of Hollister is one of the Democratic candidates. He is a counselor at San Benito High School. He has received Caballero’s endorsement.

Here is his contact information:

361 Fifth St, Hollister

rivasforassembly.com

Hollister’s neighor to the north, Gilroy, is offering up its Democratic candidate, two-term City Councilman Peter Leroe-Munoz. He is Vice-President of Technology and Innovation Policy for the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, in San Jose.

Here is his contact information:

leroemunozforassembly.com/

These cities’ neighbor to the west, in Santa Cruz County, has its own Democratic candidate for the 30th District, Watsonville City Councilwoman Trina Coffman-Gomez

Her office is at 444 Airport Blvd., Suite 101 in Watsonville and her website is:

Trinaforassembly.com

The fourth Democrat in the race in the 30th District is from the largest city, Salinas.

Bill Lipe works with Fresh Foods, Inc. in Salinas. His website is at http://www.lipeforassembly.com

The two Republicans vying for a spot on the November ballot in the 30th District, are Nathan Mallamace of San Benito County, http://vote.mallamace.com/, and Neil Kitchens, a lawyer and rancher from Salinas, whose website is http://www.votekitchensforassembly.com

Two of San Benito County’s top elected officials, District Attorney Candice Hooper Mancino and county Superintendent of Schools Krystal Lomanto, are guarantied reelection—barring write-in campaigns. They were the only candidates to file for their respected offices.

For the California Senate’s 12th District, there are also six candidates—three Republicans and three Democrats— for the seat being vacated by Anthony Canella, who also termed out.

The sprawling district stretches from Hollister south to San Luis Obispo.

The candidates are:

Derek Robinson (Republican), Councilmember, Madera

Robert Poythress (Republican), Supervisor, Madera County

www.poythressforsenate.com

Johnny Tacherra (Republican), Farmer, Salinas

www.facebook.com/TacherraForStateSenate/

Dennis Brazil (Democratic), Small businessman

www.facebook.com/DennisBrazilforStateSenate/

Anna Caballero (Democratic), Member, State Assembly

Daniel Parra (Democratic), Councilman/Defense Analyst

The county elections office are collecting fees, and checking paperwork filed by all local candidates.

Once a candidate’s qualifications have been confirmed, the candidate will be marked as qualified.The final slate of candidates will be confirmed later this month. The filing deadline was 5pm March 9

Four candidates qualified for “No. 2” San Benito County Superior Court Judge’s race. There is no incumbent listed on the county registrar’s list of candidates. The four who qualified are:

Gregory Michael LaForge, attorney at law. His email address is [email protected]

Frances Henderson, Family Law Facilitator for San Benito County. Email address is [email protected]

Jose “Omar” Rodriguez, Assistant County Counsel for Santa Cruz County. His email address is [email protected]

Robert Michael Foley, retired Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge. His email address is [email protected]

For the “No. 1” judge’s seat in San Benito County Superior Court, the incumbent, Steven R. Sanders, is running for re-election without any opposition.

In the race for San Benito County Sheriff-Coroner, incumbent Sheriff Darren Thompson is seeking re-election. He is facing one challenger: Deputy Sheriff Bill Hutchison, who qualified March 10.

Thompson qualified for the June ballot on Feb. 12, according to the Registrar of Voters’ website. He has served as the county’s sheriff since 2011.