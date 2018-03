Bert Francis Pryor passed away at age 72, on January 10, 2018. He was born on January 7, 1946.

He is survived by his son, Vincent Pryor and daughters, Pamela Pryor, and Christa Pryor, sister Rose Spencer.

He is predeceased by a sister, Geraldine Caskey-Klingman.

Services will be held at Glad Tidings Church, 499 Third St., San Juan Bautista on Friday, March 23, at 1:00pm. Officiating the service is pastor, John Amelio.