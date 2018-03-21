Long time Hollister resident, Frank A. Silva passed away at his Mt. Vernon, Oregon residence on March 15, 2018 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 9:30am to 11:30pm at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home.

Family and friends will proceed to Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos for a Mass of the Resurrection that will begin at 1:00pm.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

A reception will follow at Paine’s Restaurant.

Visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary