Police: Man arrested with stolen vehicle, sawed-off rifle

Police arrested a man who was driving around Hollister Tuesday night in a stolen vehicle, with a “large amount” of methamphetamine and a sawed-off rifle.

About 9:35pm March 20, a Hollister Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver fled, according to a March 22 press release from Hollister Police Department. The pursuing officer decided to end the chase due to the suspect’s reckless driving.

The same vehicle was seen a short time later in the area of B Street, according to police. More officers arrived and surrounded the area when the suspect, later identified as Cesar Montez Gonzalez, 30, was seen again. Gonzalez attempted to run away on foot when officers saw him.

After a brief foot pursuit, Gonzalez was arrested without further incident, according to police.

During the investigation, officers found out that the vehicle Gonzalez had been driving was stolen. He was also in possession of a “large amount” of methamphetamine on his person, and he had an illegally modified rifle in the vehicle, police said.

Gonzalez was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, evading officers, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of stolen property, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and two felony arrest warrants.

Anyone with information on this case can call Officer Nick Rudolfs at the Hollister Police Department at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.