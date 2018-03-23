Calaveras Elementary reopens after lockdown

Law enforcement and school officials briefly locked down Calaveras Elementary School this afternoon while police searched for a suspect in the area.

“Hollister Police Department School Resource Officers have ordered the Calaveras school on Buena Vista (Road) (locked down) as a precaution due to a wanted suspect ground search,” reads an announcement from Hollister Police Department at 12:34pm March 23.

Less than half an hour later—about 1pm—the police department lifted the lockdown, according to a follow-up press release. At that time, the suspect was seen several blocks east of the school.

The police investigation of the suspect is ongoing, police said. There was no threat to the school, students or the neighborhood during the lockdown.

Authorities did not release details about the suspect they were searching for, and why they were searching for the suspect.