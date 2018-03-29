Skies clear for crafts

San Juan Arts and Crafts festival draws crowds

By Debra Eskinazi -
Forrest Movrich explores masks Sunday, March 25 at a booth during the weekend-long San Juan Spring Arts and Crafts Festival. Photo by Robert Eliason.
Mom Shannon with son Bodhi Bowman as he takes a pony for a spin at the San Juan Spring Arts and Crafts Festival Sunday, March 25 during the two-day festival.

Crowds braved the rains Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25 to attend this year’s San Juan Spring Arts and Crafts Festival in downtown San Juan Bautista.

The two-day event, held along Third Street, boasted more than 150 arts and craft exhibitors, a kids corner and live music for the public.

Despite the grey clouds and intermittently overcast skies, festival-goers were lively and entertained themselves with pony rides, garden decorations, arts and crafts, and an abundance of faire-time foods during the festival.

Leann and Jeff Gilman show off their new outdoor wares Sunday, March 25 in downtown San Juan Bautista.
Jackson Mansmith readies succulent tri-tips for hungry crowds Sunday, March 25 in downtown San Juan Bautista.
