Skies clear for crafts

Crowds braved the rains Saturday and Sunday, March 24 and 25 to attend this year’s San Juan Spring Arts and Crafts Festival in downtown San Juan Bautista.

The two-day event, held along Third Street, boasted more than 150 arts and craft exhibitors, a kids corner and live music for the public.

Despite the grey clouds and intermittently overcast skies, festival-goers were lively and entertained themselves with pony rides, garden decorations, arts and crafts, and an abundance of faire-time foods during the festival.