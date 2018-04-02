Dennis Dean Stott of Sunnyvale and San Juan Bautista, CA passed away peacefully on March 24, 2018, just shy of his 77th birthday.

He was born in Oakland and graduated from Redwood Cityís Sequoia H.S. in 1959.

Dennis is survived by his wife and partner of 39 years, Diana; his brother John; his children Doug and Dawn; stepdaughter, Kristine Roy and family; mother-in-law Barbara Zimmermann; brother-in-law Michael (Elizabeth); and sister-in-law Krista. He is also survived by his three most-beloved nieces, Annika, McKenna, and Marlena.

