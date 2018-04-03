Phyllis Hine Dotson Gonzales

Long time resident of San Benito Co., Phyllis passed away peacefully in Sacramento, California, after a short illness from cancer.

Her son, Michael Dotson, was in attendance at her bedside with Rhonda, Hospice, family and friends.

Phyllis was born in Hollister and attended San Benito High School-class of 1956.

George Gonzalas preceded her in death.

Phyllis is survived by previous husband Donald Dotson, son Michael, her step-children and grandchildren from George Gonzales.

A celebration of Phyllis’s life was held on March 26, 2018 in Sacramento, California with immediate family and friends.