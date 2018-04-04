Jessie Corona passed away peacefully on March 30th, 2018 in Hollister California. Jessie was born in Amaculi Durango Mexico on July 9th, 1932. Jessie is survived by her Sisters Marina Molina, Ofelia Retamoza, Brothers Augustine Molina, Guillermo Arenio, Hilberto Arenio, Lupe Arenio and Children Sam Estrada (Spouse JoAnn), Marylyn Alvarado (Spouse Jessie), Betty Gonzalez, Rosemarie Medina (Spouse David), Phillip Corona, Bertha Corona, Beatrice Corona-Irvin (Spouse Matt) and her many Grand Children Paul Alvarado (Spouse Cristina), Derek Alvarado, Danita Gonzalez-Abad (Spouse Arnel) Sammy Estrada (Spouse Renee), Amanda Pinedo (Spouse Albert), Jessica Estrada, Selena Estrada, Mark Medina, Joshua Medina, Monica Corona, Katrina Irvin and Brody Irvin. And her Great Grandchildren Anaelyessa Gonzalez, Derek Jaxson Abad, Xavier Corona, Myra Alvarado, Seth Alvarado, Regan Alvarado, Mia Alvarado, Coraline Estrada, Avery Estrada, Mia Pinedo, Brody Pinedo and Everett Estrada. And Pre-deceased by Grandson Gustavo Corona.

Jessie Corona was a devout Catholic and a member of the local Senior center where she enjoyed her many friends and bingo games. Jessie worked for 40+ years at San Benito foods in the local Cannery. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and trips to the casino.

The Rosary will be on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00pm at Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home.

The Mass will be on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00am at Sacred Heart Church.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

