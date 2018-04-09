Suspect arrested with stolen items

Police arrested a Hollister man after the victim of a theft provided video footage that helped officers identify the suspect, according to authorities.

When police caught up to the suspect, he was arrested not only with stolen electronics items, but also with heroin in his possession, police said.

The evening of March 30, a Hollister Police officer received a report of a theft from a victim. During the course of his investigation, the officer obtained video footage of the suspect, according to an April 3 press release from Hollister PD.

An officer identified the suspect as Carlos Sanchez, 35, the press release reads. The officer responded to Sanchez’ home and saw him outside in a nearby vehicle. Sanchez was consuming heroin and wearing the same clothing he was wearing in the video of the theft.

Sanchez also had a stolen iPad and two stolen laptop computers, according to police. The items had been stolen during recent burglaries and a theft that took place in Hollister.

Sanchez was arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of unlawful paraphernalia, police said.

Hollister PD noted that the victim who provided the video footage was instrumental in the arrest of Sanchez. “Our partnership with the community is an essential element regarding crime prevention and the capture of suspects,” the press release says.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Hollister PD at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.