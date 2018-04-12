Police arrest juveniles for thefts from cars

Police arrested three juveniles in Hollister who had been seen trying to break into parked vehicles.

The night of April 5, Hollister Police received a report of three juveniles looking into vehicles in the area of Valley View road and Westward Drive, according to authorities. An officer searched the area and located one of the juveniles. As he was talking to the child, the officer observed two other juveniles walking away from the area.

All three juveniles matched the description provided by a witness, police said.

The other two juveniles were soon found hiding in the backyard of a nearby residence, according to police. All three suspects were allegedly in possession of stolen property, and were arrested.

During the investigation, officers located four victims associated to the items stolen in the juveniles’ “theft spree,” police said. The victims’ residences are located on El Toro Drive, Clearview Drive and El Cerro Drive. Officers returned some of the stolen property to the victims, but were unable to identify all the owners. The remainder of the items were booked into evidence.

The juveniles were booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and resisting arrest, according to police. Their names have not been released because they are juveniles.

Anyone with information about this case can call Hollister PD at (831) 636-4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.