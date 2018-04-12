Registration for Spring Schools Golf Tournament open

The annual Spring Schools Golf Tournament will be held Friday, April 20, with a 4pm shotgun start at San Juan Oaks Golf Course.

The tournament includes nine holes of fun and team golf in a scramble format, which is perfect for beginners or those who have never played golf. In a scramble format, everyone tees off and then players hit each shot from the best position until the ball is holed.

Up to six players are allowed per team, with at least two women required per team in order to compete for the winners’ trophy. Children on the golf course must be paid players. There will be a beverage cart on the golf course, no-host drinks afterwards in the bar and an optional, $1 closest-to-the-pin competition for men and women.

The $30 registration fee person includes a shared golf cart for two players. To sign up by the April 16 deadline, contact Chuck Obeso-Bradley at (831) 524-1331 or [email protected]

High school voter education weeks in April

San Benito High School is encouraging students at least 16 years of age to pre-register to vote as part of the state’s “High School Voter Education Weeks” from April 16-27.

Under state law, 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote. Future voters need a valid California driver’s license or valid CA Identification Card, and the last four digits of their Social Security card.

Potential voters can register online or mail in a registration form by May 21. The state primary is scheduled for June 5.

San Benito High School teacher Mitch Huerta has forms in his room (392) available to all students. Traditionally, the U.S. Government and Economics courses provide opportunities for all seniors to register to vote electronically or on paper.

To register online, visit registertovote.ca.gov/ or sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/. To learn more, goto sos.ca.gov/elections/back-school-pre-registration-tool-kit/.