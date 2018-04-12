Young actors take the stage

The costumes are made, props are placed, and the stage is set. And in an all-too-familiar plot twist, everything goes missing the night of the show.

A headline of the latest happening at San Benito Stage Company? Thankfully not.

But a story from a Dr. Seuss book? Not quite—but it’s based on one.

Inspired by Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, The Grunch, presented by San Benito Stage Company, opens Friday, April 13 at the Granada in Hollister.

The children’s musical tells of Rudy Grunch (played by Alejandro Manzo), a grumpy 6th grader who always feels like an outsider. When the entire school gets excited about the annual school musical, he comes up with a perfect plan to ruin it for everyone. But will the spirit of theatre prevail?

Produced by Adrienne Summers, Shanon Romiti, and Jenny Arbizu, the 60-minute show features a cast of children ages 8 to 14 years old. The show is directed by Dena Gregory, with choreography by Betsy Molchan and vocal direction by Kayla Murphy.

Summers says the show is coming along nicely, and the kids are more than ready for their opening night.

“This is a very talented group of kids,” Summers says. “We have many familiar faces and lots of new talent.”

In fact, the members of the talented cast of 36 were selected from 70 children who had auditioned in February.. Gregory says she was “thrilled” to see that many children interested in trying out.

“It’s been exciting seeing them come together as a cast,” Gregory says. “Their enthusiasm and positive attitudes have made this production a pleasure to direct.”

Murphy and Molchan agree.

“I am amazed at how lucky we are to have such a great group of talent,” Murphy says.

And Molchan says the children have been quick learners since day one.

“I’m excited to see the kids show off all their hard work,” Molchan says.

“The Grunch” will be performing weekends from Friday, April 13 through Saturday, April 28, with Friday and Saturday shows at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm.

Tickets are available for presale at Postal Graphics, or call 831.636.0122. Purchase online at brownpapertickets.com or at the door. Tickets are $16 Adults; $13 Seniors/Students; $48 Group 4-Pack (advance purchase only).