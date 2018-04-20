New camp takes the stage

Do your children have a flair for the dramatic?

Do they bust out the latest moves—or belt out the latest tunes?

If so, you may want to consider enrolling them in San Benito Stage Company (SBSC)’s Theatre Camp this summer, June 18-22, at Sacred Heart Parish School in Hollister.

The former summer theater camps, Kids Rule Theatre Camp and Encore Theatre Workshop, were previously held on the Sacred Heart Parish School campus for the past 15 years, were dissolved this past summer.

The SBSC Theatre Camp Director, Derek Barnes, says that SBSC is excited to be able to offer its own camp, and is thankful that Kids Rule and Encore helped foster the love of the performing arts among the youth in San Benito County for the past 15 years.

“We want to thank Kids Rule for their 15 years of camp service and wish Kids Rule the best in their future endeavors,” says Barnes.

Barnes says the day camp SBSC is offering is “a different type of concept” than Hollister has seen in the past.

“We’re trying this pathway concept where the kids can choose where they want to go in their skills.”

While all campers will learn a song and dance, campers will also be able to focus on one aspect of performance.

According to Barnes, there are three pathways students can sign up for when registering for the camp: musical theater, broadway dance and theatre arts.

The musical theatre pathway is for those who want to work on vocal exercises, stage presence, projection and audition music choices. If campers choose the broadway dance pathway, students will learn different dance styles and techniques. The theatre arts pathway is for kids who want to learn how to act; they’ll focus on acting skills such improv, pantomime, projecting their voices and stage blocking.

“I think that’s what makes us a little bit different than other kids of camps, because we’re specifically focusing on different areas that the kids will have to choose,” Barnes says.

Barnes says the camp will also offer an advanced option, Master Class, for those campers who have had experience in SBSC productions.

“It’s an intensive one-week long camp for kids who really want to act,” Barnes says of the Master Class.

“They’ll be onstage and will be performing a play in a week.”

Space for the Master Class is limited, though, and it is encouraged those interested call the SBSC phone number to check for openings.

Aside from Barnes being Camp Director, the SBSC Theatre Camp and Master Class staff also includes Amy Redmond Waran as the broadway dance director, Angela (Jula) Prak as the musical theater director, Olivia Loupe and Katie Romiti as theatre arts directors, and Sarah Smith and Jenny Arbizu as Master Class directors.

“I’m really excited about offering our campers a new, fresh, and fun theatre camp experience,” Barnes says.

Registration for the SBSC Theatre Camp is $155 designed for children 6 years old to 8th grade. Registration for SBSC Master Class is $175 designed for children 10 years old to 8th grade. Early registration ends June 1; late fees apply. Final day to register is June 8. Scholarships are available.

A special registration will be held on Saturday, April 21, 9am-12pm at the Granada Theatre, 336 5th St, Hollister. Call 831.636.0122. To register, visit sbsctheatrecamp.brownpapertickets.com.New camp takes the stage