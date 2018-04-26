Gavilan honored as ‘Strong Workforce Star’

Multiple programs at Gavilan College earned the California Community Colleges’ Strong Workforce Stars recognition for their success in improving student employment and wage outcomes, according to an April 17 announcement.

A Gold Star was awarded to the Gavilan College program in Accounting.

Silver Stars were awarded to Gavilan’s programs in Licensed Vocational Nursing to Registered Nursing Career Ladder and Law Enforcement.

Bronze Stars were awarded to Gavilan’s programs in Cosmetology, Water and Wastewater Technology, Licensed Vocational Nursing, Computer Programming and Administration of Justice.

Strong Workforce Stars is an annual recognition for career education programs, also known as Career Technical Education, within the California Community Colleges system. The program must show that graduates have made significant gains in factors important for advancing social mobility, a substantial increase in earnings, attainment of a living wage and a job closely matched with the field of study.

“We are very proud of the success our graduates are achieving in employment, earnings gains, and regional living wages thanks to the fantastic work of Dean Sherrean Carr and the career education staff,” said Gavilan President Kathleen Rose,

The 2018 Strong Workforce Stars were given to career education programs throughout the state in 12 industry sectors, based on earnings gains, living wage attainment and employment in field of study.

Those named Strong Workforce Stars met one or more of the following thresholds:

An increase in earnings by 50 percent or more, based on a match to the state wage file, for students who earned a certificate or degree and were last enrolled in 2015-16;

Attainment of the regional living wage by 70 percent or more, based on a match to the state wage file, for students who earned a certificate or degree and were last enrolled in 2015-16;

90 percent or more are employed in a job similar to their field of study, according to the Career Technical Education Outcomes Survey, for students who earned a certificate or degree and were last enrolled in 2014-15.

This year, the Bronze Stars, Silver Stars and Gold Stars levels were introduced, with each winning program receiving recognition in one of those categories. Bronze Stars programs met one or more thresholds; Silver Stars met two; and Gold Stars met all three.

“Strong Workforce Stars career education programs are proven to help Californians increase their earning power,” said Van Ton-Quinlivan, executive vice chancellor for Workforce & Digital Futures. “With the introduction of levels this year, we are able to highlight those programs that are seeing significant results, as well as those that are on the rise toward even greater success.”

Gavilan College’s main campus is located in south Gilroy. The community college also has classrooms and academic facilities in Morgan Hill, Coyote and Hollister.

For more information on Gavilan College’s Career Education programs, visit gavilan.edu/academic/cte/index.php.

Award-winning programs

The programs at Gavilan College were recognized for the measured successes of their students:

Accounting (Gold): 73 percent increase in earnings, 71 percent of students attained the regional living wage and 100 percent of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

LVN to RN Career Ladder (Silver): 292 percent increase in earnings and 73 percent of students attained the regional living wage

Law Enforcement, Option 2 (Silver): 93 percent of students attained the regional living wage and 100 percent of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

Cosmetology (Bronze): 100 percent of students are employed in a job similar to their field of study

Water and Wastewater Technology (Bronze): 77 percent of students attained the regional living wage

Licensed Vocational Nursing (Bronze): 90 percent increase in earnings

Computer Programming (Bronze): 69 percent increase in earnings

Administration of Justice (Bronze): 91 percent of students attained the regional living wage