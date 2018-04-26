All hands on deck to clean downtown

More than 150 volunteers took to the streets Saturday, April 21 to add some sparkle back to downtown Hollister, where the Hollister Downtown Business Association held a Spring Cleanup.

Residents grabbed brooms, dustpans, garden gloves and shovels and worked up some elbow grease to get the downtown in tip-top shape.

Groups of volunteers scrubbed and painted, pulled weeds and removed gum from sidewalks, all in an effort to keep the downtown beautiful.

“That’s the whole idea of making a good customer experience—it can translate to nonprofits,” said Hollister Downtown Business Association board president Daniel Recht. “If we continually have that focus throughout the year, piece by piece we can make it better.”

Recht said he was impressed by turnout and said the association is looking forward to hosting a fall clean up too.

“A lot of people came out,” he said. “We must have had 150 people in downtown and there were contributions from Recology and Central Ag Supply. I’m really glad that there is enough excitement to bring back one in the fall.”

Recht said volunteers came from all over the community, concerned residents and many groups including Scouts and church groups.

“When people are putting their best foot forward and they know what they want to see and they participate,” said Recht. “That’s kind of everything.”