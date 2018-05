Natalie Gutierrez Velazquez passed away in Salinas, California at the age of 87.

A Rosary will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos, CA on Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:30pm.

The funeral mass will be at St. Benedict Church on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 11:00am.

