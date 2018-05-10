Measure C has hidden ingredients

Measure C’s primary goal seems to be to trick voters in San Benito County into voting to overturn the county ban on commercial marijuana cultivation next to rural Homes and neighborhoods—without telling you that is what you would be voting for!

Deceptive Measure C was submitted without a CON argument, but it should have told you that Measure C will have major negative Impacts on: Public Safety, Environment, Air Quality, Property Values, Water Supply, Neighborhood Safety and Quality of Life.

It is being funded by out-of-the-area marijuana trade groups and growers.

Measure C is a sneaky con that aims to pull the wool over the eyes of county residents, and it has a secret punchline:

“You thought you were voting for a tax? Well you actually just voted to allow commercial marijuana farms next to your home.” It’s not funny.

Measure C claims to provide funds for public safety, But the truth is that it will create massive threats to public safety! Don’t be fooled. Vote NO on Measure C!

Last fall, a banwas passed that finally shut down commercial marijuana farms across the county. These grows were neighborhood nuisances, caused major public safety impacts and were associated with other criminal activity in the area.

If Measure C passes, supervisors say that residents are fine with allowing commercial marijuana cultivation just 150 feet from their homes. Mark Medina is quoted in the Freelance as saying: “If we put this on the June ballot, we will have buy-in from our residents…” They are using this measure to get your buy-in to open back up the county to major commercial marijuana grows.

Do we really want to go from being a lettuce bowl to being a stench-filled marijuana bowl? Is this what we want for San Benito County? In Greenfield, people are now being driven out of their homes they have been in for 20-plus years by the overwhelming stench from marijuana cultivation facilities with filtration systems similar to those proposed by our supervisors.

Other counties have found that Big Marijuana doesn’t live up to its promises.

The costs have far outpaced marijuana industry lobbyists’ promises of revenue, and the base tax rate proposed in Measure C is even lower than neighboring counties!

There is an over-abundance of commercial marijuana already being produced in California and prices have tumbled over the past year, and now barely even cover their cost of production.

How will this already oversaturated market benefit San Benito County? The Answer is: It won’t.

From one neighbor to another, please:

Protect our property values and quality of life

Keep our community and neighborhoods safe

Keep our environment and air clean!

Voting NO on C will not impact personal access to marijuana or Prop 64. This is strictly about banning commercial marijuana cultivation in the county, next to our homes.

Steve Becerra