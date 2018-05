Life-long Hollister resident, Jerry Scagliotti passed away on May 12, 2018 at the age of 91 years.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 10:00am at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home.

Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

