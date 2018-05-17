Ranch meets needs

More than 200 special-needs adults and children donned cowboy hats and ventured to Thorson’s Arena in San Martin Saturday, May 12 to experience a Day out on the Ranch.

The fourth annual event was hosted by the El Camino Club—a local nonprofit comprising members of the Gilroy-Hollister California Highway Patrol (CHP). “It’s just about providing a fun day for adults and children with special needs who reside in the local community from south Santa Clara County and San Benito,” said El Camino Club president Chris Miceli. “It’s about live music, a petting zoo—giving those folks an outlet and an opportunity to experience something they don’t normally get to experience.”

The El Camino Club, which sells fireworks in Gilroy each year to raise money for the community, will be holding a chili cook off and car show Saturday, June 2 to benefit Operation Freedom Paws.