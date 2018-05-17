Suspected burglar charged with felonies

The San Benito County District Attorney’s Office has charged Alfredo Zendejas, 24—accused by sheriff’s deputies in April of a series of burglaries and thefts—with two felony counts, plus enhancements that could lengthen his sentence if convicted, according to court records.

Zendejas was scheduled to appear in court at the San Benito County Courthouse in Hollister this week, to set a preliminary hearing in the latest case against him. He is charged with burglary and grand theft in relation to an incident in April. In that burglary, Zendejas is accused of stealing a jacket, headphones, prescription glasses, makeup and other items from a San Benito County resident, according to the DA’s indictment.

He also faces a “special allegation” for each of the two charges, due to the fact that he has a previous felony conviction on property crimes. In 2012, Zendejas pleaded no contest to charges of burglary and vandalism, according to his local court file. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, six years probation and fines.

In the latest case, San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies along with officers from the United Narcotics Enforcement Team (UNET) and the Santa Clara County Special Enforcement Team (CSET) investigated a series of burglaries in and around the City of Hollister before arresting Zendejas April 24.

The officers served a search warrant on the 100 block of Sierra Court, after one of Zendejas’ victims provided video evidence of one of his crimes, according to police.

Zendejas was staying at the Sierra Court home at the time of his arrest, and officers found multiple items of stolen property in his possession, according to authorities. In the days preceding Zendejas’ arrest, residents reported numerous incidents of theft and burglary in the Oak Creek and Quail Hollow neighborhoods of San Benito County.