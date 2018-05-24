Classics converge in San Juan Bautista

Throngs of car fans celebrated American classic cars at the 16th annual Country Cruise and Car Show in San Juan Bautista May 20. The cool cars included a 1953 GMC five-window pickup painted cherry red, all ready for the Fourth of July.
