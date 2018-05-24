Classics converge in San Juan Bautista

By Hollister Free Lance
Debra Sorensen and Steve Eggleston surveyed the engine compartment of a 1965 Corvette at the 16th annual Country Cruise and Car Show presented by Gold Coast Rods.Credit: Robert Eliason

Throngs of car fans celebrated American classic cars at the 16th annual Country Cruise and Car Show in San Juan Bautista May 20. The cool cars included  a 1953 GMC five-window pickup painted cherry red, all ready for the Fourth of July.

