Four Hollister School District schools make honor roll

Hollister School District’s Accelerated Achievement Academy, Cerra Vista Elementary, Gabilan Hills Elementary and Rancho San Justo Middle School were all named to the 2017-2018 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for high achievement and student success.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes, according to the announcement.

“Our teachers and administrators are committed to reaching higher levels of academic achievement and continuously improving our practices,” said Superintendent Lisa Andrew. “We are pleased to see our hard work and dedication translating to positive outcomes for all our students.”

The 2017-2018 Honor Roll is developed by Educational Results Partnership, a nonprofit organization that applies data science to help improve student outcomes and career readiness.

“Educational success must be data-informed,” said Greg Jones, ERP and CBEE board chairman. “These Honor Roll schools and districts are improving student achievement and we have the data to prove it.”

ERP maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts. Schools that receive the ERP Honor Roll distinction have demonstrated consistent high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations, according to the release.

“These bright spot schools and districts are implementing programs and practices that are improving educational equity and accelerating student success. ,” said James Lanich, Ph.D., ERP president and CEO. “We need to shine a spotlight on their work and encourage others to replicate it.”

For more information on the ERP Honor Roll, visit edresults.org.

Seniors earn ‘Seal of Biliteracy’

Eighty-nine San Benito High School students earned the State Seal of Biliteracy as they proved proficient in two languages upon their graduation.

The State Seal of Biliteracy is awarded to students who accomplish:

English: A score of “meets standard” or above on the SBAC ELA during the 11th grade year; A 2.0 GPA or above in all ELA classes; meet all graduation requirements.

Second Language: Score 3 or above on an Advanced Placement exam; complete a four-year high school course of study in a foreign language and attain an overall grade point average of 3.0 or above in that course of study, and demonstrate oral proficiency in the language comparable to that required to pass an AP exam in an oral interview.

Additionally, students must complete an application with two written statements.

Sports physicals to be offered in June

San Benito High School sports physicals for the 2018-19 school year will be offered 6pm June 6 at 890 Sunset Drive, Suite A2A to the first 80 students who sign up and pay $30 cash. Students must pay in advance at the Student Payment Center and then sign up for a time slot with Mrs. Doty in Room 329.

Students to participate in Veteran Voices Project

From 6 to 7:30pm May 29, a community-wide event will take place to unveil and celebrate a book produced by students enrolled in Frank Perez’s Mexican-American history class this year.

The event will be held at the San Benito County Historical Museum on Fifth Street in Hollister. The project is an extension of the Arts Council’s current Veteran Voices project. Perez’s class teamed up with the council this year, interviewing 13 Latino veterans and writing a narrative based on the interview.

The project was supported by several partners, including the California Arts Council and Voice of Witness

Mandatory Cheer Tryout Meeting May 29

The mandatory San Benito High School Cheerleading tryout meeting is scheduled for 6pm May 29 in the SBHS Auditorium. Athletes and a parent must attend to be eligible to try out for the 2018-2019 school year. No exceptions will be made. If you have questions, please contact SBHS Athletic Director Tod Thatcher at (831) 637-5831, ext. 330.