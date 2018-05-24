Hollister works to grow local manufacturing

As local business leaders seek to attract more employers to San Benito County, the San Benito Business Council, along with California Manufacturing Technology Consulting, are hosting a free roundtable for small and medium-sized manufacturers next month.

The free event,Thursday, June 7 at San Juan Oaks Golf Course from noon to 1:30pm, aims to bring together area manufacturers and help them find what they need to grow their businesses. The California Employment Training Panel will be one of the participants in the event.

“The San Benito Business Council’s goal for the roundtable is the retention, expansion, job creation and growth of existing local manufacturing businesses,” said San Benito Business Council Executive Director Kristina Chavez Wyatt.

While San Benito County may be known for its strong agricultural economy, 121 manufacturing businesses in San Benito County have 3,600 employees, according to the San Benito County Business Council. The council believes there is great potential to attract manufacturing and new local jobs.

California Manufacturing Technology Consulting is a consulting firm in Torrance, which seeks to help transform organizations into an innovative, high performing, market-driven and cost-effective operations, according to their website. California Manufacturing Technology Consulting focuses on manufacturing.

The firm is affiliated with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which is part of the Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership National Network, a nationwide private/public manufacturing consulting organization.

The San Benito County Business Council works to support the business community by promoting job retention and expansion—the continued growth of existing businesses—and attracting new businesses and development. The group advocates improvements to local infrastructure such as roads and housing.