Allen Alstad

Allen Matfield Alstad died at his home in Hollister on May 27, 2018 at the age of 83.

Mr. Alstad had lived in Hollister since 1970, and was a retired educator with the Hollister School District.

Mr. Alstad was born on September 22, 1934 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. He graduated from Moorhead High School in Minnesota, and earned his BA and teaching credential at Fresno State University. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1961, and taught junior high English locally for many years.

Mr. Alstad is survived by Donna, his wife of 62 years, his son Mark Alstad (J’Anna), and daughters Susan Cosio (Gib), Laura Innis and Leslie Alstad. He is also survived by his grandchildren Alicia Cosio Shea, Nathan Cosio, Josh Cosio, Grant Innis, Carly Innis, Sara Alstad, J’Lynn Alstad and Jordan Alstad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walfred and Merle (Garrison) Alstad.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 9, 10:30am, at Hollister United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hollister United Methodist Church.