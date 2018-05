Hollister paid tribute to fallen servicemen and women May 28 during Memorial Day ceremonies.

The event is coordinated annually by the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9242. Post commander George Nava said it was a memorable day of ceremonies at both I.O.O.F. and Calvary cemeteries.

“We must have had about 150 people attend,” said Nava. “It’s a great privilege to honor our deceased veterans.”