Police cite delivery drivers in sting operation

In a recent undercover sting operation, Hollister Police cited three people for making marijuana deliveries in violation of state law and the city’s municipal code.

Officers from the Hollister Police Department have learned that some companies have been operating cannabis delivery services within the city limits, according to a June 1 press release. While state law allows for the delivery of cannabis products, the companies and drivers must comply with local ordinances. There are currently no businesses licensed to conduct personal cannabis deliveries for either medical or adult recreational use in Hollister.

In recent months, police have identified three separate delivery drivers making such illegal transactions inside the city limits. Hollister Police Officer Chris Wells, whose primary job responsibility is focusing on cannabis compliance in Hollister, conducted follow-up with each of the three delivery people.

In a May 23 sting operation, Wells issued each of the three cannabis delivery drivers with a citation for violating the Hollister Municipal Code, according to police. Wells targeted cannabis companies that advertised they delivered medical or adult recreational use cannabis.

The Unified Narcotics Enforcement Taskforce (UNET) assisted in this operation. HPD and UNET officers contacted each of the delivery drivers when they arrived to make the sales transactions, police said. Each driver was issued a citation and was released at the scene.

The fine for each of these municipal code violations is $1,000, police said.

One of the drivers cited had been previously ticketed for a similar violation, police said.

Wells will follow up with each of the companies represented by the drivers, and contact other companies that advertise the delivery of marijuana in the City of Hollister, according to authorities. The reports will be forwarded to the San Benito County District Attorney’s Office for any additional charges.

Police reminded those in the cannabis industry that there is a legal way to obtain their delivery licenses. Cannabis dispensaries that want to legally provide delivery services in Hollister can contact the city’s Cannabis Affairs Manager, Maria Mendez, at (831) 6360-4360.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Hollister Police at (831) 902-8733. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (800) 78-CRIME.