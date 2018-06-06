High school district makes honor roll

San Benito High School District is one of 24 public school districts in California to be named to the 2017-18 Educational Results Partnership Honor Roll for its high achievement and student success, according to a June 4 announcement.

The program, sponsored by the Campaign for Business and Educational Excellence, is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and districts that are improving student outcomes.

“We are proud to be recognized as an ERP Honor Roll School District by educational and business leaders in California,” said SBHS District Superintendent Shawn Tennenbaum. “Our teachers and administrators are committed to reaching higher levels of academic achievement and continuously improving our practices. We are pleased to see our hard work and dedication translating to positive outcomes for all our students.”

San Benito High School is one of 1,798 public schools in the state to be recognized on the honor roll, which is the only school recognition program in California to use student achievement outcomes as its criteria, according to the release.

A letter to parents from Tennenbaum and Principal Adrian Ramirez notes that schools receiving the honor roll designation “have demonstrated consistent, high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement levels over time, and a reduction in achievement gaps among student populations.”

The administrators noted that the district did not apply for the award.

“Our results led them to us,” Tennenbaum and Ramirez pointed out in the letter announcing the honor.

SBHS District will be featured on the ERP Honor Roll website, and a banner has been designed to hang at the school, according to district staff.

The Educational Results Partnership is a nonprofit organization that applies data science to improve student outcomes and career readiness. It maintains the nation’s largest database on student achievement and utilizes this data to identify higher-performing schools and districts. For districts with high schools, such as San Benito, the honor roll recognition also includes measures of college readiness.

“Educational success must be data-informed,” said Greg Jones, ERP and CBEE board chairman. “These honor roll schools and districts are improving student achievement and we have the data to prove it. It’s critical that the business community support and promote educational success, as today’s students are tomorrow’s workforce.”

James Lanich, Ph.D., the president and CEO of ERP, said these “bright-spot schools and districts,” such as San Benito, “are implementing programs and practices that are improving educational equity and accelerating student success. We need to shine a spotlight on their work and encourage others to replicate it.”

To access the ERP Honor Roll, visit edresults.org and search “Honor Roll Dashboard” under the “Research & Data Tools” tab.

New online athlete registration

Haybaler Athletics has gone digital, streamlining the sports paperwork process for the upcoming 2018-19 school year.

Starting immediately, all families must electronically register their son or daughter with the ATS Registration System prior to summer participation or tryouts for their respective sport.

For instruction, visit:

English Version

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GghDw_f7jbPPeicCLidYDlFqjM24KamO/view

Spanish Version

https://drive.google.com/file/d/100Gu1b7e_Z9PBhWh9OEo7bSM_mU545Mb/view

To register, visit https://www.atsusers.com/atsweb/login.aspx?db=atssbhsd

Sports Physical Exam and Pre-Participation Signature Page for 2018-19 must be turned in to the Student Activities Office (Room 329) after June 1. The Student Activities and Athletics Office in Room 329 will be open through June 15 noon. The office will reopen on July 30. Office hours are 7am to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.

Summer school runs June 18 through July 26

San Benito High School’s summer school program will be in session from Monday, June 18 to Thursday, July 26. Summer classes, which are from 8am to 1:20pm on the main campus, will be held Monday-Thursday, with no classes on Fridays.

During the week of July 2 through July 6, the July 4th holiday will be observed on Wednesday, July 4; therefore school will be in session on Friday, July 6.

Summer school class schedules will be passed out to the students on the main campus quad starting at 7:15am June 18.