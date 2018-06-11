Merced L. Bedolla passed away peacefully on June 5, 2018 at the Regional Medical Center in San Jose surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Margarito Bedolla and daughter Martha Chapa.

She is survived by son Modesto Bedolla and daughters Dahlia Bedolla, Margie Kneebone, Alice Avina, Stella Vanderveen, Catalina Bedolla-Wanttaja, sixteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 17, 2018 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm at Grunnagle-Ament-Nelson Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 18, 2018 at 10:30am at the funeral home.

