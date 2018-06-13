Beaver Fire 40 percent contained

It has been a busy work for fire crews in San Benito County, but the most recent blaze, the Beaver Fire, is on it’s way to being contained. The fire, which is off Coalinga and Airline Highways east of King City, is not 40 percent contained.

Currently, multiple crews, including air support, two air tankers, and a helicopter are tackling the fire. CalFire reports no traffic closures, no structure damage or injuries.

Today the weather is cooperating. There have been no erratic winds, and the relatively cool temperature has helped to contain spreading flames. CalFire does not have an estimate when the fire will be 100 percent contained, but they are currently working to encircle the fire.