Reckless, impaired driver arrested after chase

Hollister police arrested a local man who was reported by several residents to be driving dangerously and recklessly through town one evening last week, according to authorities.

At 5:09pm June 13, several concerned residents reported a reckless white Dodge sedan in the area of Union Road at Cienega Road, according to a news release from the Hollister Police Department.

The first caller told the 911 dispatcher the vehicle was heading toward Airline Highway, swerving and running red lights. Later, dispatchers heard from more residents who stated the reckless vehicle was in the area of San Benito High School on Monterey Street.

About 5:32pm, Hollister police Sgt. Ray Celano located the vehicle near the intersection of San Benito and Park streets, according to police. Celano attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver of the white Dodge sedan failed to yield and fled the area.

Celano chased the vehicle, and the pursuit continued for several blocks until the sedan finally stopped, police said. Celano detained the driver without further incident.

The driver, Cody Giovanni Leyva, 22, of Hollister, was arrested on suspicion driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and evading police in a vehicle. Leyva was booked at San Benito County Jail.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the community members for being vigilant and proactive in reporting the reckless vehicle,” the press release reads. “The police department is grateful a dangerous driver was taken off the streets with no one injured. Residents calling in and advising of dangerous situations is imperative to create a safe community.”

Anyone with information about this case can call Celano at the Hollister Police Department: (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 800-78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.