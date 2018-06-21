Ronald J. (Ron) Erickson

85 years old. After serving in the Army in the Korean War, he attended Humbolt and Sacramento State College taking Park Management to become a California State Park Ranger. He retired in 1987 after 30 years. He married Ruth Anthony in 1968 and their son, Jon, was born in 1980 in Hollister.

He will be missed by his wife, Ruth, son, Jon, sister, Luann (Edward) Domingo of Lincoln and his nephews, nieces and cousins.

Service arrangements are pending. Black Cooper Sander Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences: sanderfhcares.com