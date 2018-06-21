Saddle up, pardner

Visitors and residents lined the streets of downtown Hollister Saturday, June 16, for the San Benito County Saddle Horse Parade.

The event, in its 85th year, kicked off the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo, which will run June 22-24 at Bolado Park and Event Center in Tres Pinos.

In addition to class eliminations, cattle sorting and roping, a number of family-friendly events are scheduled during the rodeo weekend, including a Western Art and Tack Show, the Mariachi Alma De Mexico Band, a taco bar, and wine and beer tasting.

Hungry ranchers can get their fill at the Cowboy BBQ dinner catered by Mansmith’s.

For a complete schedule and more information, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.