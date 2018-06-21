Saddle up, pardner

San Benito County’s 85th Saddle Horse Parade and Rodeo

By Debra Eskinazi -
Horses carry the flags at the front of Hollister’s annual Saddle Horse Parade.
Share

Visitors and residents lined the streets of downtown Hollister Saturday, June 16, for the San Benito County Saddle Horse Parade.

The event, in its 85th year, kicked off the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo, which will run June 22-24 at Bolado Park and Event Center in Tres Pinos.

In addition to class eliminations, cattle sorting and roping, a number of family-friendly events are scheduled during the rodeo weekend, including a Western Art and Tack Show, the Mariachi Alma De Mexico Band, a taco bar, and wine and beer tasting.

Hungry ranchers can get their fill at the Cowboy BBQ dinner catered by Mansmith’s.
For a complete schedule and more information, visit sanbenitocountyrodeo.com.

Lena Colson, Miss California Rodeo, waves to crowd at Hollister parade.
Colorful clothing and swirling dancers prance with the horses in Hollister.
Ranchers have some fun at parade.
Old-time hot rods have their own kinds of saddles in Hollister.
Mexican heritage has a high perch at the Saddle Horse Parade.
Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave your comments