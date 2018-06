James MacLaine Paxton, whose very full life took him from the woods of northern Idaho to the California State Supreme Court, died Thursday, June 14. He was 90 years old.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Christ Fellowship Church, 2066 San Benito St., Hollister on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 10:30am.

Please visit www.grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences.