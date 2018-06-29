Rodeo celebrates 85th year

The dust flew and the crowds cheered at the 85th annual San Benito County Saddle Horse and Rodeo Show at Bolado Park in Tres Pinos June 22-24. Life on the ranch was on display for both country folks and city slickers, with arts and crafts, food, roping, riding, bull riding and saddle bronc riding. It was more than a show; it was a family reunion of sorts. The western life still rides.
