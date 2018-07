Mary Ann Orlando passed away in Walnut Creek, Californian on June 18, 2018 at the age of 94 years.

Family and friends will gather at Immaculate Conception Church in Tres Pinos, California, on Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 09:00am for a Mass of the Resurrection.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visit www. grunnagle.com for full obituary and condolences, 831.637.3757.