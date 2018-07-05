Hollister teachers get pay increase

Hollister elementary and middle school teachers will get a 1 percent pay bump retroactive to July 2017 and another 2 percent increase effective January 2018.

The Hollister School District’s Board of Trustees approved the negotiated contract terms on a 4-1 vote at a June 26 meeting. Trustee Elsa Rodriguez’s motion to approve the agreement was seconded by Trustee Elizabeth Martinez. Board President Patricia Moore and Trustee Robert Bernosky also voted in favor, while Trustee Peter Hernandez dissented.

The 1 percent retroactive hike and the additional 2 percent raise was for Hollister Elementary School Teachers Association unit members employed by the district as of May 24. The financial impact totaled $527,000 for the 2017-18 school year, according to the staff report.

Other negotiated terms include:

Two additional certificated work calendar days for professional development

Certificated work year calendars/student calendars for 2019-2020 and 2020-2021

District contribution toward health benefits equal to 90 percent of the costs of premiums

Al continued cash-back option for unit members who are receiving cash-back as of June 30. No certificated unit members will be enrolled in the cash-back option after June 30.

Teachers ratified the agreement and notified the district June 5.

The current three-year contract runs through June 30, 2019.