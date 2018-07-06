Bicycling Without Bicycles

We’ve had this discussion before. Remember? There are so many cool summer festivals and festivities coming up; you should never use “Parking is such a hassle” as an excuse for not attending. If the event is close enough, just cycle on in! If distance makes this impossible, put your bikes on the car rack, drive to a safe parking lot within several miles of the event, then just cycle on in! Too easy!

Two perfect examples (both in Gilroy) where you can put this plan into action are the Garlic Festival and Downtown Live Summer Music Series. Cycle over to the venues, check your trusty steed at the valet bicycle parking, and enjoy!

Last month, I shared that you don’t have give up cycling just because you can’t bring your bicycle along. This month, let’s explore organized tours. Most any touristy destination offers any number of excursion opportunities, from city tours to zip-lining to train rides. Somewhere in the offerings, you are sure to find a bicycle ride or two.

The cool thing about these excursions? The organizers provide everything: bikes, helmets, safety gear, water, snacks, etc. All you have to do is show up, prove you can ride a bike, and go! To keep things safe, reputable tour groups provide a lead rider and a “sweeper.” Tours generally involve minimal climbing, and some are almost 100 percent downhill. (Think Kauai’s Waimea Canyon or Maui’s Haleakala). On a cruise? Book your adventure through the cruise line​; they can’t leave port until you’re back aboard ship.

Next month: renting.

Save the Dates



7/7–Watsonville Criterium–velopromo.com



7/21–Santa Cruz Mountains Challenge–Santa Cruz–santacruzcycling.org



8/4—Marin Century/Mt.Tam Double—marincyclists.com



8/12–Tour d’Organics–Sebastapol–tourdorganics.com



8/18–Garden Railroad Tour–South County–[email protected]



Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke has pedaled over 60,000 miles of South Valley and San Benito County trails. Send your cycle celebrations to [email protected] gmail.com. Check for last-minute changes before attending.