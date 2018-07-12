Bikers re-visit Hollister

The City of Hollister earlier this year rejected plans for a Fourth of July motorcycle festival, but that didn’t stop hundreds of Harley riders from descending on San Benito Street on July 7 in an informal, impromptu communal gathering of leather-clad enthusiasts. The nearly 150 ‘hogs’ and their riders filled downtown, and visited the iconic Johnnie’s bar and other local restaurants (and gas stations) in homage to a more restless visitation by bikers 71 years ago. Police reported no increase in weekend incidents.

